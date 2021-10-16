Robin A. Kalgren

Robin Ann Kalgren, 51, of Aultman, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at her residence.
The daughter of Victor G. and Priscilla D. (Windows) Kalgren, she was born Nov. 12, 1969, in Dubois.
Robin loved spending time with her mother, watching television and her dog, Luke.
Surviving are her mother, Priscilla D. Kalgren, of Aultman; a sister, Teresa D. (Greg) Moore, of Indiana; and a brother, Ken (Jessica) Kalgren, of Aultman.
She was preceded in death by her father, Victor G. Kalgren, in 2013; and a son, Thomas Kalgren, in 2013. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
