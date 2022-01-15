Robin L. Rummel

Robin Lyn Rummel, 62, Minot, N.D., formerly of Cherry Tree, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in a Minot hospital.
Robin Deyarmin was born June 17, 1959, in Spangler, a daughter of Clair and Yvonne (McKee) Deyarmin.
She was educated at Purchase Line High School in Commodore and Harmony High School in Westover. During her youth, Robin excelled in athletics and was a standout on the diamond during softball season.
Robin was united in marriage to Roger Rummel on Sept. 23, 1977, in Clymer. This union would be blessed with two children, five grandchildren and a lifetime of love. Robin spent many hours in the stands supporting Michael and Ashley’s ball games and extracurricular activities. They made their home in Cherry Tree, where Robin spent her working years as a caregiver to those in need.
Robin enjoyed time spent with family and friends in the outdoors camping on the Clarion River. Tubing, campfires and a cold beer were staples of summer nights and weekends with all who were blessed to share in her life.
Robin is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Roger, Minot; son, Michael (Rebecca) Rummel, Mahaffey; and daughter, Ashley (Damon) Knupp, Minot; grandchildren, Michael and Makenna Rummel and Justin and Madilynn Knupp; sister, Kathy (Dennis) Boring, Cherry Tree; and brothers, Bryan Deyarmin and Larry Poliyak; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Isabella ‘Bella’ Knupp; sister, Nancy Mattis; and brother, Martin Poliyak.
Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot, is entrusted with local arrangements
No formal services will be held, but family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences at www.thomasfamilyfuneral home.com.