Rodney Lee Harbrige, 59, of St. Benedict, passed away Jan. 30, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 18, 1963, in Indiana, the son of Donald and Arveta (Hickok) Harbrige, of Commodore.
He was the owner/partner of H&H Electrical Services Inc. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Bakerton Rod & Gun Club, Rembrandt Club, St. Benedict and Patton Sportsmen’s Club, where he was a trap shooter.
Rodney was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing. He had many wildlife mounts proudly displayed throughout the home. Above all, he was a devoted husband and father who loved time with his family.
He was receded in death by infant brother Allen.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Jean A. (Vallery) Harbrige; daughter Heather, wife of Justin Siverd, of Commodore; sister Dawnette Shellhammer, of Commodore; brother Curtis (Kristin) Harbrige, of Marion Center; brother-in-law Tom Vallery, of Bakerton; and nieces and nephews James (Erin), Crystal (Ethan), Autumn (Mark), Kara, Wyatt, Trevor and Lacey (John).
There will be no public viewing or visitation. Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Carrolltown, with Father Michael Gabler, OSB, as celebrant. Committal will be in St. Benedict Cemetery.