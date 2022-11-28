Rodney Morgan Campbell, 27, of Indiana, died suddenly at his home Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Born Feb. 12, 1995, in Osage Beach, Mo., he was a son of Phillana (Campbell) Kotula, of Indiana, and Robert Kotula.
When he was younger, Rodney attended the Indiana Area School District. Most recently, he was employed at the Coney Restaurant in Indiana where he worked in the kitchen.
He was a big fan of DC and Marvel movies, listening to music and spending time with friends and family.
In addition to his mother, Phillana Kotula, and her fiancé, Rob Chabot, Rodney is remembered by his siblings: step-brother Ian Kotula; sister Bailey Kotula; brother Eric Kotula; and half-brother Jeremiah Ash. Other survivors include grandmother Susan Campbell; grandmother Jane Campbell; uncle Jason Campbell; and his future step-brothers Brayden Chabot and Owen Chabot.
Rodney was preceded in death by his father Robert Kotula; and his grandfather Phillip Campbell.
A memorial service for Rodney will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are with Evergreen Cremations Inc., of Indiana.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting evergreencremations.net.