Rodney (Rod) Carl Clawson, 68, of Saltsburg, formerly of Clarksburg, died peacefully surrounded by his family after a long battle with health issues on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Born March 14, 1955, he was the son and loving caregiver of Robert (Corney) and Dorothy (Dede) Clawson, who preceded him in death.
Rod was an exceptional athlete and human being. He was exceptional in almost every sport; he was the first Saltsburg graduate to receive a Division 1 scholarship to West Virginia University and played JV football there under the coaching skills of Bobbie Bowden. Rod was proud to say that he and Tony Dorsett played on the same field. Rod had a lifelong love of baseball and played for West Lebanon of the Indiana County league where he was renowned for his home run “dingers,” one of which reached folklore at the Indiana County fairgrounds. Rod was inducted into the Indiana Sports Hall of fame in 2009. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time with friends and family at his camp in Centre County.
Aside from his athletic achievements, Rod was known for his kind and tender heart, generosity and warm sense of humor. He held many jobs over his lifetime, working at Peters Custom Homes, Gale Construction and Stewart Bus Lines. He was co-owner of Clarksburg Hardware Plumbing and Heating, where he was known to undercharge customers if they did not have much money. He retired in 2019. He was proud to be a part of the Saltsburg American Legion Post No. 57 as a Son of the American Legion and member of the honor guard.
He will be greatly missed by his two brothers, Brad (Elizabeth), Waynesboro; and Scott (Donna), Frederick, Md.; and six nieces and nephews: Benjamin (Julie), Brett (Ashley), Brynn (Mark), Meghan, Hannah and Caleb; as well as his nine grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A special thanks to all his caretakers and all who took the time to pray and visit with him, especially his neighbor, Bob; his visiting nurse, Ashely; and his best friend, Mike Bertolino. An extra special thank you to the loyal and above-and-beyond care from his Aunt Carla and Uncle Larry Jones.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg, where a funeral service by Pastor Scott Clawson will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rod’s Memory to Saltsburg American Legion Post 57, 17530 Route 286 Hwy, Saltsburg, PA 15681.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.