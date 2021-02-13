Roger Alvin Beatty, 65, Indiana, peacefully passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home.
A son of Alvin Charles and Mona Jean (Brown) Beatty, he was born March 21, 1955, in Indiana.
Roger grew up on his family farm, which he loved. He dedicated 48 years of his life to the gas patch. Roger enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn (Burkhammer) Beatty; sons Timothy (Darlene) Beatty and Jason Beatty; grandchildren Ann Marie, Alexander, Damian, Carson, Andrew and Braylon Beatty; sisters June (Joel) Rose and Cheryl Beatty; brother Robert (Kathy) Beatty; grandpups Athena and Atlas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.
In lieu of food and flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Hillman Cancer Center or the American Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
