Roger Burkett, 64, of Armagh, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born Dec. 8, 1956, in Johnstown, he was a son of Francis Burkett and Mary (Eckenrode) Burkett Everhart. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Burkett; and sisters Nancy Burkett and Betty Clark.
He is survived by wife Patti (Brilhart) Burkett; children Michael Burkett and wife Roni, New Florence; Pamela Strong and fiance Cary Kirsch, Dilltown; and Robert Burkett and wife Lisa, Baltimore; grandchildren Bradley and Brandon Keisel; Alanna, Chole and Xander Strong; and Braylin Burkett; brother Francis Burkett, Somerset; sisters Kathleen Stewart, Dilltown, and Patricia Burkett, New Jersey; special niece Lily Brilhart; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Roger enjoyed camping and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. He as a member of Armagh & East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Company.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a service by the Rev. Scott Hamley will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Armagh & East Wheatfield Township VFC, PO Box 323, Armagh, PA 15920.
