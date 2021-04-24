Roger Burkett
Buy this Image

Roger Burkett

Roger Burkett, 64, of Armagh, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Born Dec. 8, 1956, in Johnstown, he was a son of Francis Burkett and Mary (Eckenrode) Burkett Everhart. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Burkett; and sisters Nancy Burkett and Betty Clark.

He is survived by wife Patti (Brilhart) Burkett; children Michael Burkett and wife Roni, New Florence; Pamela Strong and fiance Cary Kirsch, Dilltown; and Robert Burkett and wife Lisa, Baltimore; grandchildren Bradley and Brandon Keisel; Alanna, Chole and Xander Strong; and Braylin Burkett; brother Francis Burkett, Somerset; sisters Kathleen Stewart, Dilltown, and Patricia Burkett, New Jersey; special niece Lily Brilhart; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Roger enjoyed camping and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. He as a member of Armagh & East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a service by the Rev. Scott Hamley will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Armagh & East Wheatfield Township VFC, PO Box 323, Armagh, PA 15920.

Online condolences may be placed at www.thestuartfuneral homes.com.

Tags