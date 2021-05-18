Roger C. Elkin, 80, of Robindale Heights, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Born May 12, 1941, in Johnstown, he was the son of Cortland and Helen (Palmer) Elkin.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis (Clark) Elkin; daughters, Linda Coursin, Strongstown; Maudelyn and husband Kevin Redilla, Seward; and Tracy and husband David Hartland, Attica, Kan.; grandchildren, David Coursin, Cindy Coursin, Doug Coursin, Josh Treese, Justin Treese, Kevin Redilla and Ryan Redilla; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Glenda “Jill” Grub.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons-in-law.
Roger was a retired house painter with over 50 years of experience. He enjoyed electronic devices and was a ham radio operator, who enjoyed going to races, watching NASCAR and sitting on his porch. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, with Pastor Art Bucceri celebrant. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery.
