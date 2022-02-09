Roger H. Richardson, 79, of Rossiter, peacefully passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at his Canoe Ridge home, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Oct. 7, 1942, to Lee and Jennie (Yohe) Richardson, in New Kensington.
Roger attended Canoe Ridge Church of God. He graduated from Marion Center High School in 1961. He then married his high school sweetheart, Ethel Bair, on Nov. 13, 1961. She survives. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Roger was a coal miner by heart and trade for more than 30 years, retiring from Doverspike Coal Company. He and Ethel loved to go to flea markets, yard sales, visiting friends, family and their annual trip to the condo at the Outer Banks, N.C. Roger was never an idle body. He loved being outdoors. He was always up for a geocaching adventure with Linda team PA Ridge Runners, finding more than 3,000 caches, covering many miles and mountains over the years. He enjoyed many lunch and shopping trips with Larissa; he also loved quiet times with Ethel sitting around the campfire at their camp, on the farm. Roger loved farming alongside his sons on the family farms. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends whom he helped, including the Amish community.
Together, Ethel and Roger raised three children, Linda (Mark) Daugherty, Rochester Mills; Garry (Lori) Richardson, Glen Campbell; and David (Darla) Richardson, Rossiter. His family grew with his abundance of grandchildren: Larissa Daugherty, Garrett (Rachel) Richardson, Marshall (Teresa) Richardson, Amanda (Mark) Kresage, Alicia (Scotty) Smith, Cody (Shelbie) Wood and Brianna (JT) Neese; and great-grandchildren, Violet and Iris Richardson, Chase, Riley and Harper Kresage, Landon, Owen, Carter and Malia Smith, Sophia and Jeremy III Neese and baby Wood due in August. He is also survived by his sister, Jennielee Fox, Utah; sisters-in-law, Florence Richardson, Hudson, Fla, and Mary Richardson, Rossiter; and brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Jean Bair, Linesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Robert, Marvin, Charles and Darrel Richardson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Earl Flick officiating.
Graveside services will follow at Pine Cemetery, Rossiter.
