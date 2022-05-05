Roger L. Craig, 76, of Shelocta, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
He was the son of Alvin and Ann (Chambers) Craig, born Aug. 20, 1945.
Roger was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, stamp collecting, gardening and traveling. Roger was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War where he served honorably in the United States Army.
After his service, he pursued carpentry, mining at Copper Valley Mine, farming; and owning a business, Craig’s Mobile Home Set-up.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia (Bowersox) Craig, who gave her all to take care of him; two daughters and a son, Michele (Ray) Stiles, of Blairsville; Chad Craig and fiancée Michelle Lezanic, of Creekside; and Kristie (Johnathan) Carnahan, of Shelocta.
Roger was the proud grandfather of Josh (Samantha) Stiles, Cortland Craig and Avery Carnahan and great-grandfather of Domenic and Greyson Stiles.
Also surviving are his brother, John Craig, of Shelocta; sister, Nancy Craig, of Cortland, Ohio; three brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Harold and Grace Bowersox; and a brother-in-law, Tom Grau.
Per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com