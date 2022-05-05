Roger L. Craig

Roger L. Craig, 76, of Shelocta, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

He was the son of Alvin and Ann (Chambers) Craig, born Aug. 20, 1945.

Roger was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, stamp collecting, gardening and traveling. Roger was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War where he served honorably in the United States Army.

After his service, he pursued carpentry, mining at Copper Valley Mine, farming; and owning a business, Craig’s Mobile Home Set-up.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia (Bowersox) Craig, who gave her all to take care of him; two daughters and a son, Michele (Ray) Stiles, of Blairsville; Chad Craig and fiancée Michelle Lezanic, of Creekside; and Kristie (Johnathan) Carnahan, of Shelocta.

Roger was the proud grandfather of Josh (Samantha) Stiles, Cortland Craig and Avery Carnahan and great-grandfather of Domenic and Greyson Stiles.

Also surviving are his brother, John Craig, of Shelocta; sister, Nancy Craig, of Cortland, Ohio; three brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Harold and Grace Bowersox; and a brother-in-law, Tom Grau.

Per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.

www.lefdahlfuneral home.com

