Roger Lee Shaffer, 70, of Clymer (Pine Flats), died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The son of Nesbit Christopher and Cora Belle (Cunningham) Shaffer, he was born on March 4, 1951, in Elderton.
Roger was a 1970 graduate of Purchase Line High School.
A UMWA member, he had been employed as a coal miner in the deep coal mines. More recently, Roger worked as a driver for Tri County Transportation with the Penns Manor and Purchase Line school districts.
Two of his favorite pastimes were riding his motorcycle and ATV. He belonged to four-wheeler clubs, such as the Tri County Search and Rescue based in Heilwood and the Indian Creek Valley ATV Club of Donegal.
An avid hunter, Roger enjoyed the outdoors and particularly liked participating in turkey shoots.
Roger is survived by his son, Thomas James Shaffer and wife Vicki, of Latrobe; his two grandchildren, Brandon Lankey and wife Amy, and Chad Lankey and wife Loretta; and his five siblings, Shirley Fleming, of Commodore, Nancy Stiffler and husband Jim, of Bowdertown, Darlene Buterbaugh and husband Wayne, of Indiana, Dave Shaffer, of Commodore, and Barbara Siford and husband Terry, of Burnside.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry Stiffler; his nine-month-old brother, Ronald Shaffer; and two infant sisters.
It was Roger’s wish that there not be a visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.