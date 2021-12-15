Roger L. Steele, 75, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Brookville Hospital.
He was born Feb. 8, 1946, to Alvord Boyd and Irene May (Johnston) Steele, in Plumville.
Roger held many jobs in his life but most remembered are the 35 years in the military. He served 15 years in the National Guard and 20 full-time Army at the Punxsutawney National Guard facility.
He started his career at McCreary Tire and Rubber in Indiana. While with McCreary he moved from Indiana, to Charlotte, N.C., and Leetsdale. He settled in Punxsutawney after accepting a position with the National Guard. Here he found his home and heart. Through his military position he was able to help his community by providing security at Groundhog Day to helping the during the flood of 1996. His passion was devoting his time to his community through many organizations.
He was 1986 Punxsutawney’s Man of the Year. Roger was a the Boy Scout Troop 247 Leader for years. He served on the Punxsutawney Lions Club, Punxsutawney Regional Development, Punxsutawney Borough Council, Chamber of Commerce, Weather Discovery Center, Historical Society and was Chairman of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival for 35 years. He loved looking for new talent to bring to the festival and seeing the smiling faces of residents and visitors during the week. Roger loved his family, especially his grandchildren. His favorite past times were “playing the machines” at casinos or around town, having lunch or dinner at Lily’s with friends, or researching his family’s genealogy.
He is survived by a daughter, Teresa M. Neal, Punxsutawney; a son, Eric S. Steele and wife, Jackie, Delancey; three grandchildren, Dylan Steele, of Detroit, Kyle Neal, Anita and Leila Jo Steele, DeLancey; a brother, Harold “Blaine” Steele and wife, Betty Jean, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Sara Steele, Floy Steele, Diana Buffone and Arlene Troutman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary L. Steele, on July 22, 2020, whom he married April 28, 1967; a son-in-law, Keith Neal; brothers, Raymond, Bruce Earl and Dean Steele; sisters, Helen Steele, Myrna Marshall, Evelyn Vinton, Lula Malcolm, Donna Daugherty and Martha Anderson.
At his family’s request, a private service will be held at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
He will be laid to rest beside his wife of 53 years, Mary and his K-9 companion Bentley, at Mahoning United Presbyterian Cemetery, Marchand.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lisa’s Ladybugs, PO Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
