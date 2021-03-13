Roger Maurice Dean, 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh from coronary heart disease.
Roger was born in 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice H. and Mary P. (McCaughtry) Dean, and his sister, Marjory Joyce.
After graduating from Poland Seminary High School, he earned a degree in civil engineering from Youngstown State University and went on to become a licensed professional engineer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He had a 36-year career at the PennDOT District 10 office in Indiana.
Roger enjoyed sports throughout his life, especially looking forward to watching baseball, football and basketball games played at all levels from high school to professional with a special fondness for seeing games in person with friends.
In retirement, Roger donated his time as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Elks.
Roger is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Ann (Glevanik), his two sons, Douglas and David, daughter-in-law, Kathryn, and grandchildren, Ryan and Megan, nephew Jack Dean and wife Mary, and great-nieces and -nephews Nicholas, Lisa, Taylor and Dillon.
Arrangements are being made by Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Funeral service will be private. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
Donations may be made to The Salvation Army.