Roger P. Davis

Roger Paul Davis, 64, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in UPMC Altoona.
Born Dec. 30, 1956, to Roger Davis and Helen Zilleox, in DuBois, Roger graduated from DuBois Jeff Tech in 1974 and from Cambria Rowe, Johnstown, in 2008.
He was employed by Goodwill Industries, JCPenney, Champs Sports and at Kinney Shoes as a manager. Roger enjoyed watching sporting events including golf. He also played golf, horseshoes and enjoyed having cookouts.
Surviving Roger are his father, Roger (Larue) Davis, of Florida; his wife, Beverly (Baca) Davis, of Indiana, whom he married Dec. 29, 1994; his daughters, Michele (Joe) Vanish, of Madera, Sabrina (fiancé, Nathan Bachik) Davis, of Clune, Juliet (fiancé, Tyler Peiffer), Davis, of Clune, Kimberley (Donahue) Stamler (husband, Chris), of Punxsutawney, and Robin (Donahue) Shaffer (husband Tim), of Mt. Pleasant Mills; 15 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; brother, Richard (Becky) Davis, of Clearfield; sisters, Cheri (Doug) Harner, of Madera, Calif., and Shirley (Carey) Young, of Kansas; and many nieces and nephews as well as his lifelong friend, Greg Preston.
Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Zilleox; stepfather, Chuck Zilleox; and sisters, Donna Schleuter and Esther Cleer.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana. A salute to a life well lived will be held at 4 p.m.
