Roger V. Lute, 79, of Northern Cambria, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born July 20, 1941, in Spangler, he was the son of Luther and Iona (Wright) Lute.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Richard Ruben.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Kathleen (Brubaker) Lute, and sister Sharon Ruben, Emmaus. He is also survived by several cousins, nephews, nieces and two special sisters-in-law.
Roger retired from Purchase Line School District after teaching 34 years and was a member of the National Education Association. Roger enjoyed the outdoors and spent many happy years as a member of the National Campers & Hikers Association. Much of his free time was spent talking to friends as N3PHX in the HAM Radio Operators community. He was a member of Harmony United Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.