Ron “Jube” Shimko, 62, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home.
Ron was the son of John B. Shimko Sr. and Audrey Jean Shimko and was born May 30, 1958.
Ron worked as an electrician his entire life. He loved to fish and was a permanent fixture at Yellow Creek. He will be sadly missed by his fishing buddies, brother, sister and all of his family and friends who loved him. He was going through some hard times these past few years but is now fishing in Heaven.
Ron is survived by his brother, John Jr., and sister, Kathleen; nieces, Jennifer and Jessica; and nephews, Matthew and Justin.
Ron was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Ron didn’t want any funeral services or fuss made over him. All friends and family will be notified of a memorial service that will be held in the future for Ron.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
