Ronald Barry Quick, 73, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Independence Health System, Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
The son of Clair B. Quick and Geraldine (Fink) Quick, he was born on Dec. 5, 1949, in Latrobe.
Prior to his retirement in 2014, Ron was employed by Pace Industries as a laborer. Before Pace Industries, he did construction work for Blairsville Machine and after retirement, Ron kept busy doing a lot of part-time work.
He was a member of the Laborer’s Local No. 1451.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Patricia L. (Modrey) Quick, whom he married on Dec. 31, 1987; three daughters, Tammy Short (Tom), of Penn Run; Rita Bowser, of Black Lick; and Amanda Chapman (Kevin), of Clinton, Ark.; three stepchildren, Shelley Borbonus (Tom) and Lori Sulkosky, both of Blairsville, and Tom Rovison, of Lake Mary, Fla.; two brothers, Richard Quick (Elaine), of Blairsville, and James Quick (Pat), of Clarksburg; two sisters, Patricia Merritt (John), of Buffalo, Okla., and Dorothy Auen (Ed), of Clarksburg; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul, and sister Mary Crusan.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Fr. Stephen Bugay officiating.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.