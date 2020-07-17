Ronald Dale Bailey III, 30, formerly of Marsteller, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born May 3, 1990, in Indiana, a son of Ronald D. Bailey, Jr. and Melissa (Mulligan) Wankulitz.
Surviving are his parents; his stepdad, John Wankulitz; a sister, Marissa Bailey; a stepsister, Lindsey Wankulitz; a grandfather, Ronald D. Bailey Sr.; a great-grandmother, Margaret Zatorsky; and aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Betty Bailey, and maternal grandmother, Linda Mulligan.
Ronnie graduated from heavy equipment mechanic school and worked as a forklift operator. He loved being outdoors fishing and hunting, bonfires, archery shoots and rebuilding his 1970 Monte Carlo with his dad and pap. He enjoyed time with friends and family, listening to music and reading a good sci-fi book. Ronnie is greatly missed.
Friends will be received on Saturday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria and from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Hill Church of God, 102 Lewis Road, Cherry Tree, where a funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday.