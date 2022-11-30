Ronald D. Bunyak, 72, of Clymer, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Ron was the eldest son of Emery and Margaret (Bichko) Bunyak, of Heilwood, born May 31, 1950, in Mercy Hospital, Johnstown.
He started working at the young age of 10 years old, delivering newspapers for both the Indiana Gazette and the Barnesboro Star, followed by several years working at different gas stations, until his graduation from Penns Manor High School. From there, he went to work for U.S. Steel and Edgar Thompson Works in Braddock.
He then went back home and worked at McCreary Tire in Indiana for five years before going to the coal mines for Rochester and Pittsburgh of Indiana and Consol Energy Company, working at several mines, Jane and Emily, Urling’s Three and Urling One with UMWA for 28 years, in which he held various positions in mining and with the union.
Ron was a member of the Church of the Resurrection Roman Catholic Church, where he was a past president of the Saint Anthony’s Parish Council and also chairman of picnics. He was instrumental in church-sponsored monthly dinners and New Year’s Eve parties. He was also a member of the Dixonville Moose and a former member of the Clymer Slovak Club.
Ron, when he could, enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes, playing pool and occasional cards with friends. His one true love was cooking and creating recipes and giving them to family and friends once perfected. Ron also braided palms for Palm Sunday and gave them to family and friends and different priests of parishes. He also enjoyed traveling through Virginia, especially Williamsburg.
He is survived by his only son, Ronald D. Bunyak II; and girlfriend Alicia, and her family; two brothers, Emery and wife, Robin, of Indiana, and Mark Bunyak, of Heilwood; sisters Michele and husband Dennis Dignan, of Cresson, Patti Bunyak, of Heilwood, and Kristine and husband Rick Bussoletti, of Marion Center; nieces and nephews, Ashley and Justin and family, and Nathan and Melissa and family.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Marcia (Rusiecki) Bunyak, who he was married to for almost 50 years until her passing on Dec. 16, 2020; and oldest infant sister RoseAnn.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer. Ron’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, with Fr. James Morley as celebrant. Interment will be made in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial donation may be made to the family.