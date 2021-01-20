Ronald Dean Corridoni, 85, of Avonmore, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his son’s home in Saltsburg, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Tuesday, May 28, 1935, in Nowrytown (Conemaugh Township), the son of Mario and Edna E. Heasley Corridoni.
He was a United States Navy (molder 2nd class) veteran. Before his retirement, he was a safety supervisor for Babock & Wilcox for 30 years. He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church in Avonmore, the Nowrytown Sportsmen Club, Francesco Ferrer Lodge #190, Blackleggs Trout Nursery and the Avonmore Senior Citizens. He enjoyed hunting deer, fishing for trout, canning and gardening.
He is survived by his sons, Anthony Corridoni and his wife, Debbie, of Zelienople; Michael Corridoni, of Avonmore and Rick Corridoni, of Saltsburg; his grandchildren, Maria DiMattio and her husband, Daniel, of Harmony; Amanda Toal and her husband, Richard, of Zelienople; Matthew Corridoni, of Washington, D.C.; and Ryan Corridoni, of Oakmont; four great-grandchildren, Vincent, Richard, Gabriella and Penelope; his brother, William Corridoni, of Blairsville; and his sisters, Brenda J. Mitsko, of Saltsburg; Justine E. Davison and her husband, James, of Avonmore; and Janice M. Weimer and her husband, Robert Jr., of Clarksburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Rose Bottegal Corridoni, and his brother, Paul E. Corridoni.
Visitation will be conducted on Thursday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Family will not be present.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and our concerns for the public, masks are mandatory and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 505 Cambria Ave., Avonmore, with Father John Harrold as celebrant, and everyone is encouraged to attend. Interment will be held at Westview Cemetery in Avonmore.
