Ronald D. Riddle, 76, of Rio Rancho, N.M., passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The son of William Glen Riddle and Delta Hammack Riddle, he was born Oct. 28, 1945, in Brush Valley.
Ron graduated from United High School and from DeVry University, Illinois. He lived in Chicago and Albuquerque, N.M., before residing in Rio Rancho, N.M.
Ron was an avid skier, loved hang gliding, fishing, nature and outdoorsman adventures. He was also proud of his Porsche.
He is survived by his son, Patrick Becker (Kristin), of Severna Park, Md.; brother, James E. Riddle (Diane), of Painesville, Ohio; sister, Sharon Simpson (Dave), of Marion Center; three grandchildren, Connor, Carlee and Liam; and several nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jean E. Riddle; twin brother, Ralph D. Riddle; and nieces, Jennie Riddle Miller and Shelly Riddle.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Calvary Methodist Church, 5401 Route 56 Highway East in Brush Valley.
Burial will be held at Brush Valley Cemetery after services.