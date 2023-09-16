Ronald David “Cowboy” Nye Jr., 50, of Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. He was born June 29. 1973, to Ronald and Pamela Nye.
Ron grew up in Clarksburg, Springfield, Va., and Indiana. He would eventually attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and discovered his lifelong love, the sport of rugby. Through his rugby career of over three decades, he played for IUP and Pitt City/Forge and last year played for The Relics at a tournament in Aspen, Colo. He was known as a loyal teammate and mentored so many who took the pitch with him. Prior to his passing, he was selected to be inducted into the inaugural class of the IUP Rugby Hall of Fame for his lifelong devotion to the sport and his incredible contribution to building IUP’s winning program. He will be inducted posthumously at IUP Rugby’s inaugural Hall of Fame banquet to be held on Oct. 13, 2023.
After graduating from IUP, he packed up a car and headed for Hollywood. When brief appearances in the soap opera Passions didn’t translate to leading roles, he decided his acting career wasn’t going to work out and needed a new plan. Ron moved back east to Pittsburgh, where he began his next passion as a manager, cook and bartender at the pub he loved, Ruggers Pub, in Southside. He helped build an establishment which became a welcoming and inclusive environment for ALL who walked through the pub’s door.
Everyone was sure to be greeted with a smile, a high five, and a quip or joke that was sure to brighten their day. He was fiercely loyal to his family and friends, always took the time to truly get to know anyone who crossed his path and would do anything he could to help someone in need.
His other passions included rock and roll, attending concerts, tattoos, and his beloved Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. He had a heart of gold, which he went out of his way to share with everyone. In his own words, “I do my best to make life high-five worthy to all the people I interact with.”
Ron was preceded in death by grandparents, Martha and Paul Nye, and Rose Rotosky; and his uncle Paul “Chappy” Nye.
He is survived by his mother Pamela Nye; father Ronald Nye Sr. (Marsha Modaffare); brother Douglas Nye; and several loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a celebration of Cowboy’s life in Pittsburgh on the Southside on Oct. 15, 2023, with details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ronald “Cowboy” Nye Rugby Scholarship Fund at https://gofund.me/b648ce52.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or to share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
