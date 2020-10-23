Ronald E. (Humpty) Kolish, 67, of Homer City, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home.
He was the son of Edward and Mildred (Colinchuck) Kolish and was born on Feb. 12, 1953, in Indiana.
Ronald is survived by his sister, Carole, and her husband, James Woods; and his brother, Thomas Kolish, and his wife, Ricki, both of Homer City. He is also survived by his nieces Tiffany Eiselman, Heidi Niemi and her husband, Chad, and Danielle Kolish; nephew Michael Kolish; and great-nephews Dannion and Gavin Eiselman.
Ronnie worked at Season-All and Gorell his entire working career. In his younger days, he was well known in the Homer City area for playing softball and, later, as his age got the better of him, being a meticulous scorekeeper. His passions were trading card collecting and The Beatles. He also loved anything to do with history.
Ron will be remembered as a kind, generous, loving son, brother, uncle and brother-in-law. Everyone who knew him always remarked how gifted and intelligent he was, and they were in awe of that. He was quite often called a genius. An example was when “Uncle Ron” used to watch “Jeopardy!” with his nieces. They were all amazed that he would answer every question correctly and effortlessly.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Bowser Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Luther Chapel Lutheran Cemetery, Coral.
Due to the pandemic, masks are mandatory.