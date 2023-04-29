Ronald E. McLean, 81, of Indiana, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village.
A son of Max R. and Gertrude (Wissinger) McLean, he was born Feb. 2, 1942, in Creekside.
Ron was a 1960 graduate of Marion Center High School. He worked for W.G. Satterlee & Sons. Ron was a former member of Graystone Presbyterian Church and a current member of Plumville Presbyterian Church. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 1468, the Red Barn, and worked as an EMT for Citizens’ Ambulance. In his free time, Ron enjoyed hunting and boating.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joan K. (Wells) McLean; two children, Larry McLean and fiancée Devin Davies, of Evans City, and Leisa A. Douglas and husband George, of Home; three grandchildren, Melissa Douglas and husband Jerry Kline, Tiffanie Dunn and husband Scott, and Daniel McLean and wife Christina; four great-grandchildren, Ella, Wyatt, Claire and Millie; and a sister, Doris Kimmel, of Plumville.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his best friends, brother-in-law Bob Kimmel, and Don Downey.
In keeping with Ron’s wishes, there will be no services. Private interment will be held in Atwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Plumville Presbyterian Church, 168 Main St., Plumville, PA 16246.
