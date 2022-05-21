Ronald E. “Ron” Coulter, 91, of Saltsburg, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Latrobe Area Hospital.
Born Nov. 18, 1930, in Saltsburg, he was a son of Arthur B. Coulter & Martha Mae (Kinter) Coulter.
Ron was a 1949 graduate of Saltsburg High School and proudly served our country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a self-employed construction contractor and worked for Crawford Construction in Murrysville, and Mistick Construction in Pittsburgh. Ron also worked as the facilities manager for the Blairsville/Saltsburg School District until his retirement in 1997.
He was a member of Saltsburg Presbyterian Church and a life member of the Saltsburg American Legion.
Ron was a huge football fan, especially the Steelers and Nittany Lions. He enjoyed gardening and going to the beach, with many trips to Ocean City, Md. Ron most loved spending time with his family and was a devoted Pap Pap!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol M. (Mackey) Coulter, who passed away April 11, 2016; and his sister, Emma Jean Bennett.
Ron is survived by his daughters Rebecca C. Schoone, of Murrysville, and Sandra C. (Chris) Newell, of Sterling Heights, Mich.; grandchildren Christopher, Riley, Cary and Hannah; brother William Coulter, of Monroeville; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Daniel Satler officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Saltsburg American Legion Honor Guard immediately following the services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron’s memory to Saltsburg Presbyterian Church, 517 Salt St., Saltsburg, PA 15681, or to the Cross Your Paws Rescue at www.crossyourpaws.com.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.