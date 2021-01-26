Ronald Eugene Ruhl, 68, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, while at Butler Memorial Hospital.
The son of Carl Eugene and Dorothy Elizabeth (Stamm) Ruhl, he was born June 17, 1952, in Lock Haven.
As a car enthusiast, Ron enjoyed Corvettes and attending car shows and car museums. He loved spending time with his family, especially spending summer vacations with his grandson, Jeremy. Ron will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and brother-in-law.
Ron is survived by his wife, Marilyn “Mern” (Cindric) Ruhl, Indiana; daughter, Michelle R. (Terry) Clawson, Reynoldsville; grandson, Jeremy Logan Clawson; brothers, Mike (Phyllis) Ruhl, Indiana, and Jeff (Linda) Ruhl, Glen Burnie, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Ron in death were his parents.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. As per CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a local church or your favorite charity.