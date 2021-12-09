Ronald F. McCullough

Ronald Francis McCullough, 39, of Commodore, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born in Spangler on Feb. 28, 1982, he was a son of Lisa Louise Falisec, of Lovejoy, and Ronald Meade McCullough (his wife, Tina), of Arcadia.
He was a graduate of Purchase Line High School and had primarily worked as a gas well tender. He most recently worked for Specialty Tires of America in Indiana.
Ron loved the outdoors, which included his love of hunting with his pap, archery hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed playing cards with his friends and family. His greatest love was playing with his son, Trenten.
In addition to his parents and his son, Ron is survived by his siblings, Justin McCullough (Chanda), Glen Campbell; Edward and Frank Brocious, both of Clymer; and Raymond McCullough, Ohio. He is also remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, one nephew and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Falisec.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Clymer, where his funeral service will begin at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer, to assist the family pay for Ron’s funeral expenses. Please send donations to: 655 Franklin St., Clymer, PA 15728.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.