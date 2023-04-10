Ronald G. Lesneskie, 79, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born June 17, 1943, in Indiana, to George and Mary (Daskivich) Lesneskie.
Ron received a bachelor’s from Clarion University and a master’s in education from Northern Arizona University. He was first employed as a teacher in Alliance, Ohio, and then in the Armstrong School District in both Ford City and Elderton high schools teaching social studies and driver’s education.
When not exercising, Ron could be best described as a “people watcher,” sitting on a bench or in his favorite lounge chair watching those who passed by.
He was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.
Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee (Sipos) Lesneskie; two children, Alicia (Ryan) Dombkowski, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Eric Lesneskie, of Indiana; four grandchildren; and a sister, Janice Handler, of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
At Ron’s request, all services will be private.
