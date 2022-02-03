Ronald G. Lezanic, 83, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Communities at Indian Haven, with his family by his side.
A son of Charles and Sophia (Ernick) Lezanic, he was born May 1, 1938, in Armstrong Township and was raised in Fulton Run.
Ron was a 1956 graduate of Indiana High School. He was a permit engineer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Ron and his wife, Ann, opened Ninth Street Deli in 1982. He held memberships in the Optimist Club, where he was very involved in Little League; Eagles 1468; Moose 174; B.P.O.E. 931; and the American Legion 141. Ron was the founding member of the Indiana Basketball Booster Club and Indiana Roundball Club.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ann (Flanjack) Lezanic, of Indiana; a daughter, Kimberly Dodds and husband Kevin, of Indiana; a son, Mark Lezanic, of Philadelphia; three sisters, Anna Mae Pinizzotto, of Indiana; Donna Mayausky and husband Vincent, of Indiana; and Elaine Bash, of Indiana; six grandchildren, Michael Dodds, Melissa Dodds, Katy (Dodds) Brown and husband Phillip, Leah Lezanic, M.J. Lezanic and Zach Lezanic; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Charles Lezanic Jr., Jack Lezanic and Kathy (Lezanic) Rossick.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Private interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Indiana Optimist Club Little League, P.O. Box 793, Indiana, PA, 15701, where Ron was a volunteer and coach for many years.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.