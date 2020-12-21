Ronald G. Shaw, 78, of Creekside, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Ira and Guyla (Hockenberry) Shaw, he was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Indiana.
Ron enjoyed hunting, gardening and spending time with his dog, Lil SOB. He will be sadly missed by his wife and children.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Noriene (Kubala) Shaw, of Creekside; five sons and their spouses, Joseph and Pam Cramer, of Creekside; Ronald and Brenda Cramer, of Berkley Springs, W.Va.; John and Carol Cramer, of Chesapeake, Va.; Richard and Donna Shaw, of Winchester, Va.; and Jason Shaw, of Mt. Jackson, Va.; brother, Victor Shaw; a sister, Betty Miller; grandchildren, Jillian Cramer and her significant other, Adam Rosporski, Clymer; Steven Cramer and his significant other, Michelle Stonebraker, Home; Meagan Keith and her husband, Garett, Punxsutawney; Emily Poff and her husband, Warren, Maurertown, Va.; Erica Jenkins and her husband, Vanson, Ill.; Myra Reynolds and her husband, James, Ft. Hood, Texas; Milessa Cramer, Virginia Beach, Va.; and Skylar Shaw, Virginia; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Ronald in death were his parents; a son, Robert E. Shaw; brothers, Ira “Sonny” Shaw and Jim Shaw; and sisters, Agnes Shaw, Hazel Shaw and Barb Reinard.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
As per CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.