Ronald Joseph Modrey, 72, of Blairsville (Brenizer), passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, from complications from COVID.
Ron was born Dec. 2, 1948, to John and Veronica Koreni Modrey.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna, and his son, Richard “Jake” Modrey; two sisters, Mary “Babe” Covin and her husband, Merle, of Derry, and Patty Quick and her husband, Ron, of Blairsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, Stephen, and sister, Marcy Nibert.
Ron was retired from Construction Local 1451 and was an avid hunter. He hunted in many states and made many friends along the way from Colorado to Canada, to Alaska and Africa. He loved to talk and always had a story to tell, whether it was work, hunting or his wild days. He will be missed more than words can say.
Per Ron’s wishes and extenuating circumstances, there will be no viewing or services. James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, will be handling the arrangements.