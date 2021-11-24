Ronald K. Woods

Ronald Kevin Woods, 62, of New Alexandria, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at his residence.
He was the son of Dorothy Ellen (Adair) Woods and was born March 15, 1959, in Indiana.
Ronald was retired from Clark Metal in Blairsville. He loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his life partner, Deborah Ann Groves, New Alexandria; his two sisters, Tanya Renay Anthony and husband Ron, Indiana, and Melissa Ann Woods, Clymer. He also is survived by one nephew, Devin Budner, Homer City, and three nieces, Brittany Budner, Indiana; Racheal Budner, Homer City; and Tanner Wolfe, Clymer.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Bowser Funeral Home Chapel, Homer City. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
