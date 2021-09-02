Ronald L. Bobak, 70, of Clymer, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
He was the son of Harry and Jessie (Caldwell) Bobak, born Nov. 4, 1950, in Indiana.
Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to go to his camp in Potter County. Ron was a loving father and grandfather. In his younger years he was a member of various Clymer softball teams, dragging his girls to a different field every week to cheer him on. Ron was employed by Greenwich Collieries for 20 years then Elkin Manufacturing before his accident that left him paralyzed in October 2001. Despite his accident, Ron enjoyed many great hunting and fishing trips with the help of his many friends especially Ducky and Dave.
He is survived by his four daughters, Kimberly Coy and husband Matthew, of Penn Run, Wendy Conrad and husband Walter Jr., of Penn Run, Jennifer Bobak (Gabe Broadwater), of Meyersdale, and Amanda Cessna and husband David, of Penn Run; five grandchildren, Devin and Arionna Cessna, Madeline and Nathan Coy and Gabriella Bobak; sister, Harriet Bobak; brother, Harry T. Bobak and wife Donna; and loving niece and nephew, Megan Ondreja and T.J. Bobak. Ron was especially fond of his four American Eskimo dogs and his pretty kitty, Brandi.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Ron’s funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Andrei Alexiev as officiant. Interment will be at St Johns Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery in Dixonville. Please follow COVID safety protocol. The family would like to thank everyone who selflessly helped Ron through the years. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.