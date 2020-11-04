Ronald L. Harper Sr., 87, Clymer, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, while at the Beacon Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center, Indiana.
The son of William N. and Jessie (St. Clair) Harper, he was born Aug. 15, 1933, in Clymer.
Ronald was a graduate of Clymer High School. He then began his career employed by PennDOT until his retirement 40 years later.
Ronald married the love of his life, Audrey (Hilty) Harper, in 1954 and together they raised six children: Ronald Jr., Indiana, Deborah (Matthew) Rorabaugh, Cookport, Robert Harper, Elizabethtown, Helen (Paul) Heberling, Fort Myers, Fla., and Kathleen (Alexandro) Palmer, Jacksonville, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Mellissa Harfield, Cookport, Mark (Mandy) McKendrick, Belle Vernon, Stephanie Friday, Niceville, Fla., Alexandro and Alycia Palmer, Jacksonville, Fla., and Bill, BJ, Christina and Heather Harper, all of Indiana; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and Ronald’s second love of his life and fiancee, Dotti Gabelli.
Preceding Ronald in death were his parents; loving wife of 66 years, Audrey (Hilty) Harper; a daughter, Karen Harper; grandsons, Damion Rorabaugh, Jessie Harper and Nathan Harfield; and siblings, Evelyn Long, George Harper, Dorothy Difilippo, William Harper and Betty Myers.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.