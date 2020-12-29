Ronald L. Ross Sr., 76, of Shelocta (formerly of Ligonier), died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born May 23, 1944, in Ligonier, and was a son of John and Lila Barron Ross.
Ron was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Summit Church in Indiana and had retired from Latrobe Steel. He was a helpful hand and friend to all.
He enjoyed playing cards, dancing, bowling, going to camp, hunting and most importantly spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Volchko Ross; two sisters, Mary Ross and Ruth Zizan; and his four brothers, Elmer, Charles, Fred and Edward Ross.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda David Ross, of Shelocta; his son, Ronald L. Ross Jr. (Wendy) and their daughter, Sarah, of New Florence, and his daughter, Kristina Marucci and her children, Kayleigh, Micaiah, Jonathan, Silas and Donavan, of Duncansville; a stepson, Todd Crowe, of Shelocta; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Funeral services and burial in St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery will be private.
The family asks that donations be made to: Salted Springs Youth Ranch, 1130 Foot of Ten Road, Duncansville, PA 16635 or STAT Ligonier Therapeutic Center, 24 Stom Road, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.