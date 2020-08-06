Ronald L. Seachrist Jr., 59, of Homer City, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home with family by his side.
He was born April 20, 1961, in Salem, Ohio, to Ronald Sr. and Sally Guy Seachrist.
Ronald was raised in New Waterford, Ohio, where he resided until 1999. He was a 1979 graduate of Crestview High School. He enjoyed bonfires with his family and friends, playing poker, and watching the Cleveland Browns and Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also loved going to the beach and his dogs.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 34 years, Denise (Flickinger) Seachrist, whom he married Sept. 27, 1986; a daughter, Taylor (fiance Roger Miller) Seachrist, of Homer City; and a sister, Karen Cyrus, of Columbiana, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother in law, Lee Cyrus.
A memorial service will be held by Pastor Cindy Figley at 7 p.m. Monday at Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, Ohio. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.