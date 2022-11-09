Ronald Lawrence Decker, 61, of Blairsville (Burrell Township), passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Johnstown.
The son of Harry L. and Vivian L. (Gordish) Decker, he was born July 30, 1961, in Indiana.
Mr. Decker worked for Local #66 and was a member of the Local #66 International Union of Operating Engineers, Pittsburgh.
He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.
Surviving are his mother, Vivian L. Decker, of Blairsville; three daughters, Molly Mibroda, of Brush Valley; Addie Decker, of Strongstown; and Rebecca Mack (Zane), of Strongstown; four grandchildren, Akina, Alexandria, Lucas and Viola; one brother, Christopher L. Decker, of Blairsville; and Carol McAtee, of Strongstown, his companion of 34 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Decker, in 2015; and his daughter, Christine Decker, in 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until the time of the service at 8 p.m. Thursday at Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville, with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
