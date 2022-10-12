Ronald Lewis, 66, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Latrobe, a son of Irvin “Babe” and Florentine “Floss” (Miller) Lewis.
On April 17, 1976, he married the love of his life, Cindy (Heckendorn) Lewis.
He attended the First Church of God in Punxsutawney.
Ron was a 1974 graduate of Purchase Line High School, where he excelled at football. After high school, he was employed as a truck driver. Over the course of his career, he made many friends at Swift Meats, Riverside Markets and Ruan.
Ron loved big and laughed bigger. He loved his God, his family and his country. He enjoyed cheering for Penn State, the Steelers and the Punxsy Chucks. Ron loved his family fiercely and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Remington, Ron’s black lab, was his best friend. “King Remy” went everywhere with Ron and was spoiled endlessly. Ron, Cindy and Remy enjoyed spending the past few years together at camp relaxing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; two daughters, Melissa Leseman and husband Charles and Mindy Rentko and husband Mike, all of Punxsutawney; 11 grandchildren, Allaynah Bridge and wife Hope, Addison Smith and husband Evan, Isaac, Charlie, Nathan, Ian, Nick and Matthew Leseman, Michaela, Jack and Kendall Rentko; one great-granddaughter, Evie Smith; two sisters, Mary Wilson and husband Gary, and Marcia Lewis; and one brother, Bob “Hawkeye” Lewis; two sisters-in-law, Lou Ann Poole and Penny Heckendorn; and one brother-in-law, Jack Heckendorn and wife LaDawn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Irvin William “Pud” Lewis; mother- and father-in-law, Jack “Red” and Joyce Heckendorn; and a brother-in-law, Ray Poole.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the McCabe Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. Funeral services will be private.
Interment will take place at Circle Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Lisa’s Ladybugs, P.O. Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767. To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.