Ronald Lowman Sr., 86, peacefully passed in his sleep Friday, July 2, 2021, in Deltona, Fla.
He was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Clarksburg to Ralph Lowman and Almeda Hennaman.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years, Loretta(Cook); three daughters: Kathy Boucher, Linda Ruhl (Jeff), and Karen Caldwell (Chris); three sons: Ron Jr. (Tammy), Mike and his favorite of all, Doug; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters: Martha Murtland (Robert), Della Allison (Art) and Ella Stenman (Robert).
Surviving are his sisters: Patricia Vampotic (William), Nancy Feret, Sandra Derubis and Alene Mission (Robert); and his twin brother, Donald (Dorothy).
Ron served as a corporal in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. After returning home, he wed Loretta at a chapel on base at Camp LeJeune, N.C. He was employed for 38 years by Westinghouse in Blairsville as manager of shipping/receiving. He also spent several years tending a small farm in Chambersville with his young family; he enjoyed hunting there as well as regularly spending weekends at their cabin in Sinnemahoning.
Ron and Loretta were regulars in the social scene around Indiana and in Deltona, Fla. As a life member of the V.F.W, B.P.O.E, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Moose Lodge and Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Club, they enjoyed dancing and socializing. Ron was a devoted parishioner of Saint Bernard of Clairvaux, Indiana, and Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Churches, Deltona. He was a regular fixture helping organize the Westinghouse family picnic every year, even after his retirement. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a charitable donation be made to Dementia Society of America at https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
At Ron’s request, his body will be cremated. A private family service will follow.