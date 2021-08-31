A memorial service for Ronald Lynn Lowman will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in the Oakland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Indiana. Committal of Ashes will immediately follow at the family grave site in Oakland Cemetery. Mrs. Donna Yarnal, Lay Leader, will officiate.
Ronald Lynn Lowman, 74, formerly of Indiana and Bellefonte, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at The Hospice of the Valley, Tempe, Ariz., after an extended illness.
He was born Nov. 22, 1945, in Josephine, to Robert W. Lowman and Imogene (Brickell) Lowman.
He is survived by his mother; his sons, Douglas (Tracy) Adamson, Indiana; Andrew (Brandi) Lowman, Arizona; and Nick (Carli) Lowman, New Mexico; grandchildren Douglas Adamson, Ashton Lowman and Melody Lowman; siblings Robert Lowman, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Dean (Suzy) Lowman, Gray, Tenn.; Kay (John) Peternay, Indiana; Marlene (late Gene) Berfield, Indiana; Vivian (Donald) Hadder, Scottsdale; Jerry (Shelley) Lowman, Indiana; and Kimberly (Steve) Sundvold, Queen Creek, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; infant sister Marci; brother Richard Lowman; and sister Carolyn (late James Adcock, late Rodney) Hartman.
Ron was an accomplished baker whose career began at Beatty’s Bakery in downtown Indiana and progressed to Bellefonte and then to baker/manager positions in Scottsdale and Phoenix. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in Bellefonte, bowling and golf. He followed all sports, especially the Pennsylvania and Arizona teams, with his special brother Bobby (his best friend). He had an outstanding memory to recall events, dates and people.
A private viewing and family gathering was held in Scottsdale.