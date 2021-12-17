Ronald M. States, 87, of Rochester Mills, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 14, 1934, to Murrel A. and Katherine (Baun) States on the family farm.
Ronald attended the Canoe Ridge Church of God. He was a 1954 graduate of Marion Center High School. Ron worked as a heavy equipment operator for numerous coal companies before working and retiring from PennDOT. He was a former Canoe township supervisor. He enjoyed farming, traveling with the Groundhog Campers Club and spending time with his family.
He is survived by a son, Ronald W. States and wife Yvonne, Rossiter; a daughter, Nancy Hartmann, Blairsville; three grandchildren, Luke States and wife Ashley, Heather Hartmann and Anthony, and Zack Hartmann; four great-grandchildren, Abbi, Ryeley, Kashen and Cully; a sister, Lois Kay Miller and husband Sam, Anita; a brother, Darrel States, New Florence; a brother-in-law, Donald E. King, Home; three sisters-in-law, Donna States, Rossiter, Sarah Clayton, Shelocta, and Joann Getty, Kent; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna Jane States, on Oct. 6, 2021; and a brother, Robert D. States.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114, Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, where a funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Terry Semsick officiating.
Graveside services will take place at Pine Cemetery, Rochester Mills.
Memorial donations may be made to Pine Cemetery.