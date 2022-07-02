Ronald Morrell Campbell, 52, was called home on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, while surrounded by his family.
He was born in Indiana on July 25, 1969, to the late Alfred and Arlene (Hughes) Campbell.
Ron was a class of 1987 graduate from United High School in Armagh. Ron participated in FFA and lettered in wrestling during his high school years. Ron served the community of Lorain County, Ohio, as a correctional and security officer for more than 20 years.
Ron loved his Pittsburgh sports teams and Penn State, and he was an avid Penguins fan.
Within the last two years preceding his death, Ron gave his life to Christ and was baptized at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Elyria, Ohio, where he then became a beloved member of the church.
He took pride in and loved growing in his knowledge of Christ.
Ron is survived by his son, Gavin Campbell, of Hastings; his siblings, Mae (Duane) Shreckengost, of China Grove, N.C.; Edward (Karyn) Campbell, of New London, Ohio; Anna (Leonard) Haslage, of Greenville, S.C.; Terry Campbell, of Louisville, Ky.; and Mary (Dave) Nesbitt, of Salisbury, N.C.; four aunts; eight nieces; one nephew; and 10 great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Armagh Cemetery in Armagh. A luncheon will follow after the service at Armagh Fire Hall in Armagh.