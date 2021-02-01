Ronald Paul Beilchick, 68, of Heilwood, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown, due to complications from COVID-19, with his wife by his side.
He was the son of Paul W. and Ann (Balko) Beilchick, born on June 16, 1952, in Indiana. Ron graduated from Penns Manor Area School District in 1970. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1974, where he earned is B.S. degree in management from the Eberly College of Business. Ron and his brother, Daniel, were partners in Beilchick Brothers, a family business.
Ron served for many years on the school board for Penns Manor and was also the vice president of the board. He strived to find a balance between financial stability for the district and also meeting the educational needs for all students. He truly loved and cared for his hometown and felt an obligation to serve his community. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Alverda. Ron was an avid reader and researcher. He loved classic cars, and his dog, Sophia.
Ron is survived by the love of his life, Antionette (Miller) Beilchick, his wife of 41 years, of Heilwood. He is also survived by his daughter, Grace Ann Shellenbarger and her husband, Ryan, of Penn Run. He had one granddaughter, Vivian Adelaide Shellenbarger, whom he adored. He is also survived by two sisters, Jean Bence, of Clymer, and Christine King and husband, Murray, of Marion Center; one brother, Daniel Beilchick and wife, Patricia, of Heilwood; many nieces and nephews; and many more great-nieces and great-nephews. He had a special place in his heart for his godsons, Shane Bence, Adam Beilchick and Adam Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Anthony Beilchick; and one sister, Nancy Beilchick.
Ron’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for their care.
Due to COVID-19, all services are private for the family and will be held on Wednesday. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Cameron’s Bottom. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Beilchick family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Penns Manor Foundation to establish a scholarship opportunity in his memory.
