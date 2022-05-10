Ronald Paul “Odie” Marusa, 65, of Dixonville, died early Sunday morning, May 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Joseph G. Marusa and Mary (Yatsko) Marusa, Ron was born June 7, 1956, in Indiana. He was widowed from Helen (Julock) Marusa on Nov. 4, 2007.
He was a graduate of Purchase Line High School and spent most of his working career with the former Brocious Coal Company as a mining auger.
In his spare time, Ron enjoyed fishing and working in his vegetable garden. His greatest joy was spending time with his two granddaughters, Addison and Emerson.
He was also a social member of the Clymer American Legion.
He is remembered by his son, Brandon Marusa and his wife, Holly, of Marion Center.
Ron is survived by his two granddaughters, Addison and Emerson Marusa.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ron was preceded in death by the following siblings: Dianne Brocious, Anthony Marusa and Richard “Turtle” Marusa.
Burial services will be private. His final resting place will be at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Cemetery, Dixonville.
The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer is assisting the Marusa Family.
