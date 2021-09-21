Ronald Richard Dixon, 72, of Blairsville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home.
The son of Charles C. and Wilma (Camp) Dixon, he was born Dec. 17, 1948, in Connellsville.
Ron was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Indiana, where he was on the vestry, was a lay eucharist minister, a senior warden several times and also a junior warden.
His family was a big part of his life, especially his grandchildren, he was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt out West and fish.
Ron worked 22 years for American National Insurance Company, Homer City.
Surviving are his wife, Carol A. Vigliotti-Dixon, whom he married March 22, 1996; four children, Christopher C. Dixon (Jennifer), of North Huntingdon; Jeremy R. Dixon (Katherine), of Harrison City; Kathleen B. Dixon, of Naples, Fla.; and Mark A. Succheralli (Jackie), of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren, Keegan, Lucas, Jameson, Wyatt, Ivy, Joy and Blakelyn; a sister, Barbara Sanner, of State College; and special four-footed friend, Emmie Jo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gregory Dixon.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. All are welcome to a Requiem Eucharist on Thursday at 2 p.m. in Christ Episcopal Church, Indiana, with Fr. William L. Geiger officiating.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Robert Davoli and his staff and Excela Health Homecare and Hospice for their loving care.
