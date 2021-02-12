Ronald R. Rummel, 87, of Belknap, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 5, 1934, in Huntingdon to William F. and Ida M. (Glunt) Rummel.
Ronald was a 1953 graduate of Mt. Union High School in Huntingdon. He served in the U.S. Army and four years in the National Guard. He was a self-employed truck driver for many years and later worked as a school bus driver. Ronald was a member of Old Mahoning Baptist Church and provided 15 years of missionary work in Alberta, Canada. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Avaleen C. (Prugh) Rummel, whom he married on July 18, 1981; his son, Samuel J. Rummel, of Belknap; four brothers, Alfred L. Rummel and wife Genevieve, of Home; Kirby W. Rummel and wife Barbara, of Smicksburg; Wilmer F. Rummel and wife Lois, of Dayton; and David D. Rummel and wife Nancy, of Fairmount City; and one sister, Audrey K. McElravy and husband Bob, of Hawthorne.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 E. Main St., Dayton.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday at Old Mahoning Baptist Church with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s honor to Hearts for the Hungry, c/o Old Mahoning Baptist Church, 5225 Mahoning Road, Home, PA 15747.
Arrangements were handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ronald’s family, visit www.bauer funeral.com.