Ronald Ray “The Goat” Buterbaugh, 85, of Northern Cambria, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Born April 2, 1937, in Cherry Tree, he was the son of Clyde and Marie (Keirn) Buterbaugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Deanna (Farino) Buterbaugh; children, Ronald (Leanne) Buterbaugh, of Westover; Roman (Patrick) Malloy, of Mason, Ohio; Gabrielle (Brian) Hock, of Cranberry Township; and Damion (Olivia) Buterbaugh, of Annapolis, Md.; and nine grandchildren.
He was the brother of Teetie, Dick and Tom Buterbaugh and Suse Bernard, all of Cherry Tree, and Janet Britton, of Nicktown.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and the co-owner/operator of A&R Buterbaugh Logging. Ron was a proud father and grandfather who loved to watch and support his children and grandchildren. He was a beloved uncle. He was a close talker and never missed the opportunity to tell a good story. He also enjoyed going to the races, hunting, socializing and being the life of the party.
Ron will be missed by all that knew him. Honoring Ron’s request, there will be no public visitation or viewing. A private family service will be held with military honors by a local veteran’s organization.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.