Ronald Richard Barclay, 82, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023.
The son of Archie and Esther (Hoover) Barclay, he was born Sept. 8, 1940, in Indiana.
Ron was a 1958 graduate of Laura Lamar High School. After graduating high school, Ronald served in the Air Force. He was employed many years as a coal miner and retired from that profession.
He was a member of the First Church of God. Ron enjoyed singing hymns and listening to gospel music, talking about Jesus and his favorite saying was, “Tell someone about Jesus”.
Ron was an outdoorsman who liked to fish, watch the wildlife, garden and landscape.
He will be remembered as a loving father.
Surviving are his children Ronald Scott (Laurie) Barclay and Christine (Robert) Dunlap; grandchildren Conner and Jenna Barclay, Nick Eller, Michael and Robert Dunlap; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend of 15 years, Margaret “Maggie” Bates.
Preceding Ron in death were his parents; granddaughter Emma Elizabeth Dunlap, sister Karen Stewart; a brother, Dr. William A. Barclay; and William’s wife Sally.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, in the Lefdahl Chapel, with Pastor Matt Lantz officiating.
Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.
