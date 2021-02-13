Ronald Rumbaugh

Ronald D. Rumbaugh, 74, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
He was born April 27, 1946, to Dennis and Betty June (Thomas) Rumbaugh in Kittanning.
Ronald worked as a caster for Eljer Plumbing Ware, Ford City. He was a member of Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder. Ronald also was a former board member at the Dayton Fair for 25 years and was named the 2015 Outstanding Fair Ambassador. He was a Navy veteran and served during Vietnam.
Ronald is survived by his son, Gregory (Rachel) Rumbaugh, of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Joyce E. (Donald) Jamison, of Dayton, and Cynthia (Randy) Snyder, of Shelocta; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was an honorary grandfather to many.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 53 years, Suzanne Rumbaugh, who passed away Sept. 2, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc, 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
A funeral service by Pastor Sheila Wadding will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church. Burial will take place in Dayton Glade Run Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2535 Dayton-Smicksburg Road, Dayton, PA 16222. Online condolences may be given at www.carsonboyer.com.
All CDC guidelines will be followed.