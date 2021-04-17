Ronald L. “Skip” Coon, 81, of Punxsutawney, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident.
He was born May 25, 1939, to James H. and June L. (VanHorn) Coon in Smicksburg.
Skip was a retired member of Boilermakers Local 154. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Smicksburg. Skip was a member of the Free Masons, 32nd degree, Portland Lodge. He enjoyed farming, camping, fixing items and tinkering in his garage with various projects. Skip most of all enjoyed being around his family, grandchildren and great-grandchild.
He is survived by a son, Randy Coon and wife Tina, of Punxsutawney; a daughter, Tami Horner and husband Greg, Reynoldsville; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Coon, Front Royal, Va.; five grandchildren: Nichole Overly and husband Blair; Ashley Coon; Ryan Horner and fiancee Brandi; Vanessa Coon; and Alex Coon and wife Amber; three great-grandchildren: Bentley, Leyton and Addison; two sisters: Cindy Miller and husband Richard, Punxsutawney, and Carol Lettie, Punxsutawney; and a brother, William Coon and wife Carol, Galeton, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara L. Coon, in 2015; a son, Kevin Coon; a granddaughter, Jessica Coon; two brothers, Robert Coon and Alan “Mike” Coon; and a sister, Margaret “Peg” Stiteler.
Friends will be received Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Monday from noon until 1 p.m., the time of the funeral service at McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
A graveside service will follow at Smicksburg Cemetery.
